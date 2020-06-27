This cat has the sweetest way of comforting an injured doggo. Watch

A good friend may not be able to take your pain away completely, be it physical or emotional. But they are bound to stick by you through the grieving process, which in itself can offer a whole lot of relief. At least, so is shown in this adorable video of a feline comforting an injured doggo.

Posted on Reddit on June 27, the clip is almost 20 seconds long. The recording is captioned, “A pitty and his best friend. Dog’s ear was bitten by another dog recently and cat has been rubbing it ever since. She’s a real bro”.

The film shows a black-and-brown furred kitty hanging out with a canine with a black coat. The pooch is lying on the floor, head down. The cat rubs its fluffy body upon the doggo’s face and plants, what appear to be, soft kisses onto the wounded ear. This sweet display of affection goes on until the very end of the video, making for an incredibly swoon-worthy watch.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has accumulated nearly 7,000 upvotes and 50 appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this extremely considerate pair. One person said, “It’s the kitty version of ‘kiss it to make it better’”. Another individual wrote, “That cat’s like, ‘Oh your ear hurts? Does it hurt when I do this? How about when I do this??’” trying to guess the kitty’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Poor guy!! Glad he’s ok. Mr Meowgi is taking good care,” read one comment on the subreddit. We’re glad this doggo has such a considerate caretaker as well.

What are your thoughts on the duo?

