Cat sets an example for everyone on how to lay your boundaries. Watch

We all may have experienced a few moments wherein we were unable to say what we wanted to. However, if you are learning how to speak your mind confidently, then this feline, who is ready to wrestle a doggo way bigger than itself for stepping into its personal space, is an inspiration.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on TikTok on March 1. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Wait for itttt”.

The recording starts with a brown-furred doggo mucking about whilst a calm looking feline with a black-coat sits watching the four-legged adorable beast. The canine rolls over the carpeted floor and does a stretch, all while the kitty observes its absurd body movements.

A few seconds in though, the pooch crosses a line, which the cat would have probably preferred maintained, as it lightly bites onto the kitty’s neck. That seems to be all the indication the feline needed to unleash its inner beast. The cat almost chokeholds the doggo who is twice, if not more, its size. The film ends with the two animals engaged in an intense wrestling match.

Since being originally shared, the post has amassed almost 1,000 comments on the video-sharing application. Additionally, the clip is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how netizens reacted to this cat-and-dog interaction. One TikTok user said, “WWE live”. While a Redditor wrote, “Kitty was waiting for the right combination of the doggie stepping over the line and being vulnerable”.

“Dog: let’s play. I wanna play. Play with me. Cat: I ain’t playing boi!” read a comment by one Reddit user who was trying to guess the animal’s perspectives.

What are your thoughts on this cat and dog pair? Feeling inspired by either?

