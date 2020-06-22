This cat is jumping so far, it almost appears to be flying. Watch

Cats don’t have to do much to be adored on the Internet. Whether they’re being startled by unassuming objects or chilling whilst on catnip, we love to watch these kitties, no matter how mundane the tasks they get up to maybe. Then, once in a blue moon, when a feline does something truly extraordinary, it is easy to understand why netizens lose all their cool. This is one such video as it captures Aspen, the rescue cat, performing some rather unusual stunts. It may just make you go ‘Woah’.

The recording was shared from Aspen’s fellow feline brother, Benedict’s Instagram account on June 19. The post is captioned, “I got to eat all of Aspen’s wet food today in exchange for letting him have the spotlight on my IG... so enjoy, all you CPB lovers,” written from Benedict’s perspective.

The recording shows the white-furred cat standing on the edge of a bed. The viewers see the kitty prepare its body for a long jump. With one swift motion, Aspen leaps forward. Since the film has been taped in slow-motion, viewers get the opportunity to witness this magnificent spring. Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ is used as the backing track to the stunt and just adds to its brilliance.

The skilful feline successfully lands on the top of a shelf. The cat’s landing is a must-watch.

Currently, the post has almost 3 lakh views and nearly 150 impressed comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to Aspen, the talented cat. One person said, “Grace and beauty”. While another individual wrote, “This is why I love cats”.

“Amazing athleticism,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this sporty cat?

