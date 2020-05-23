This cat is so affectionate that you may think it has been possessed by the spirit of a dog. Watch

Our furry little feline friends are pretty great at many things. Sometimes they’re excellent older pet siblings, while other times they can impart a lesson or two on how to set your boundaries.

However, very rarely, are these four-legged creatures believed to be ultra-affectionate. Watching this cat smoother its hooman with cuddles will either change your perspective on that species-specific personality trait or make you believe that this feline has been possessed by the spirit of a doggo.

This almost 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 22. Shared on the subreddit ‘cats’, the video has been captioned, “Affection is NOT optional”.

The recording shows a cat holding its hooman extremely tightly. A few seconds into the cuddling session, it reaches over and licks its pet parent across the face.

Now, we aren’t feline experts but that seems like some highly un-catlike behaviour. Check out the video below and let us know if you think this is a cat or a dog wearing a catsuit.

Since being originally shared, the post has received almost 16,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this tender kitty. One person said, “This is what my tuxedo is like! Tuxedos are the best. So sweet”. To which the original poster responded with, “He’s so sweet! Only between about 4-6 am though and when you look like you’re sleeping peacefully”. Disrupting someone’s sleep to get snuggles? Now that’s some certified cattitude.

A Reddit user wrote, “Wish someone else would cuddle me like that”. We wish so too. “I smother my hooman!” read one comment on the subreddit trying to guess the feline’s narrative.

What are your thoughts on this unusually loving cat?

