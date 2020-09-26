Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This cat looks like the epitome of the word shook. Watch

This cat looks like the epitome of the word shook. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Maddie. (Reddit/@mollyjoy2)

Trust cats to have the most unexpected reactions to the most unassuming situations. These reactions, when captured on camera, often make for a worthy watch. Case in point is this video, showcasing the bewildered expression of a cat named Maddie, that is receiving a whole lot of love from netizens on Reddit.

This clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on September 26. “This is my cat Maddie. She was shook” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the grey-and-white furred feline, named Maddie, sitting atop a bed. Maddie’s mouth appears to be wide open, as she gazes around the room with a look of pure confusion on her face. Somebody seems to be lightly rocking the bedcover over which Maddie’s paws are placed. But the cat is so out of it that she barely even acknowledges the movement.

Check out the recording that has already amassed over 70,700 upvotes and nearly 400 comments, below, to try and guess what is baffling this adorable feline:



This is my cat Maddie. She was ~shook~ from r/aww

Here is what Redditors had to say about this share. One person said, “She is so fascinated by the blankets, the shock on her face!” trying to guess the reason behind the feline’s expression.

Another individual wrote, “Turned sound on thinking it would clarify things. It did not,” still perplexed by the cat’s actions.

What are your thoughts on this recording? What do you think has got Maddie so confused?

Also Read | Cats get bamboozled over a high-tech litter box. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
KKR vs SRH live: SRH struggle to up the ante, KKR in control
Sep 26, 2020 20:43 IST
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:07 IST
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Sep 26, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Manchester United earn dramatic win at Brighton with late Fernandes penalty
Sep 26, 2020 20:40 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny consuming drugs: report
Sep 26, 2020 20:38 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 20:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s statement on mental illness is problematic and untrue
Sep 26, 2020 20:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.