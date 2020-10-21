Sections
This cat loves being pampered and the feline’s face shows it. Watch

“Adopted a cat recently. Little guy loves being pampered,” reads the caption shared with the video.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat in question. (Reddit/@dasilva18)

Cats may or may not rule your heart but they rule the Internet for sure. The online space is filled with all sorts of videos that capture the shenanigans of felines purr-fectly. And most people absolutely love seeing those videos. Probably that is the reason this video shared on Reddit is now making people go “aww”. It captures how much this cat loves being pampered by its pet parents.

A Redditor shared the video on the platform and wrote that they recently adopted the cat. “Adopted a cat recently. Little guy loves being pampered,” reads the caption of the post.

Just 10 seconds long, the video shows the cat lying on its back in a bed as two humans give it some much-needed belly rubs. It’s the expression of the cat while getting pampered which have now captured netizens’ attention. Take a look at the video, it may win you over too.

Adopted a cat recently. Little guy loves being pampered from r/catbellies



Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,400 upvotes. It has also received tons of comments and most of them are filled with love.



“He has the look of, ‘I knew this was home how my life should be’,” wrote a Redditor trying to guess the feline’s perspective. “I love cats that like belly scratched,” commented another.

“I feel so happy whenever I see a grown-up pet adopted. I imagine how he must feel and it warms my heart,” said a third. To which, the original poster replied, “He spends his days roaming the yard outside, only to come in for food and water, then at night he is just a snuggly sleepy guy.” Now, isn’t that cute!

There were also a few who wrote “wow” and “cute” to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

