This cat loves to creep out his mother by staring at her through mirrors. Watch

Be it the undead cat from Pet Sematary or just sassy Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, felines have a knack for reminding us of the supernatural. This Greek cat called Dean is no exception to that rule. Watching Dean stare at his hooman through mirrors might remind you of the beginning of a never-seen-before horror movie.

This 20-second-long clip was posted on Dean the Greek cat’s very own Instagram account on May 3. The video was shared by his pet parent with a caption that reads, “I think I creep the hell out of my mum when I stare at her through mirrors. Am I scary enough?”.

The recording is set to the theme track of X Files, a renowned 1990’s American horror-drama series. The film is a compilation of clips of a white-and-grey furred feline staring into many different mirrors with a poker face. What makes the video truly spooky is the fact that the kitty isn’t staring at its own reflection. It looks past itself to gawk at its hooman. Watch the clip below to check-out how eerie this cat looks.

Since being originally shared, the post has accumulated over 1,000 views on Instagram. Additionally, it is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how netizens reacted to Dean the creepy cat. One person on Instagram said, “Dean Winchester, the cat?”, whilst another simply wrote, “Portals”.

“It’s just a mirror sis, chill,” read one comment on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’. “A weird cat is a normal cat”, proclaimed another Redditor.

What are your thoughts on this feline that seems to be staring into his mom’s soul through these mirrors?

