Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This cat may be the cutest ‘shopkeeper’ you’ve ever seen. Watch

This cat may be the cutest ‘shopkeeper’ you’ve ever seen. Watch

“Super adorable,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:17 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat. (Reddit/@ActuallyARobot-lol)

Imagine walking into a store. You browse around the aisle for some time, pick up the items you need and then some that you want. Then, you walk up to the counter only to notice an unexpected but much-appreciated cashier waiting for you. It is, none other than the Internet’s favourite four-legged furry friend, a cat. If the picture that we just painted seems hard for you to imagine, worry not. Here is a video showing that reality which may help you a little and entertain you a whole lot.

Posted on Reddit on September 27, this recording is 10 seconds long. “Shopkeeper Kitty,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to the shot of the inside of a store. A tiny cat is situated right behind the till. The feline continuously meows at the cameraperson repeatedly. Watching it may make you wonder, “What is it saying?”.

Check out the post which has already amassed over 6,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments on the subreddit ‘cats with jobs’.



Shopkeeper Kitty from r/Catswithjobs

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I’d buy everything and not even ask the price”. Honestly, with such a cute cashier, we may do the same.

Another individual wrote, “I’ll take your entire stock”. “Super adorable,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else declared, “Whatever this kitty’s selling, I’m buying”. A Redditor proclaimed, “Even the cat screams at you. ‘You touch, you buy’”.

What are your thoughts on this adorable little shopkeeper?

Also Read | Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Sep 28, 2020 17:32 IST
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Sep 28, 2020 19:04 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Mumbai elect to bowl, RCB make three changes
Sep 28, 2020 19:16 IST
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh, 3rd incident in 6 days
Sep 28, 2020 19:16 IST
Bengal sweet shop owners seek PM Modi’s intervention to roll back FSSAI directive
Sep 28, 2020 19:12 IST
Will Pandemic Normal Become Just Plain Normal?
Sep 28, 2020 19:01 IST
Lata Mangeshkar says she doesn’t listen to her own songs
Sep 28, 2020 19:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.