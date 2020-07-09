This cat, named Pancakes, may remind you of yourself stepping into an air conditioned room. Watch

Sections
This is one cat video which is best enjoyed with its sound on.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Pancakes. (Instagram/@pancakesbenson)

It may seem like the monsoon is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve forgotten the scorching days of summer just yet. It looks like this cat named Pancakes is just the same. Watching this feline enjoy some cool indoor breeze may remind you of yourself stepping into an air conditioned room after a little time out in the sun.

The clip was posted on Instagram from Pancakes’ very own account on July 9. The post has been shared with a caption reading, “I hope everyone’s day is as relaxing and sensual as hers #soundon”.

The recording shows 3-year-old Pancakes sitting on the edge of a wooden bed frame facing an electric fan. The cold air from the device blows directly onto Pancakes’ face. However, the cat doesn’t seem to mind this one bit. The kitty looks as blissful as ever, just basking in the glory of the cold wind.

What makes the film all the more entertaining to watch is Céline Dion’s My Heart Will Go On which plays in the background.



Check out the video here:

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the clip has received many appreciative comments. It currently has over 5,000 views.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Pancakes, the cat, just chilling out, pun intended. One person jokingly said, “Her name is Feline Dion”. A well-timed cat pun, indeed.

Another individual wrote, “Aww, so cute”. “I wish I could feel this relaxed,” proclaimed somebody. We hope to be as relaxed as Pancakes as well one day.

What are your thoughts on this carefree cat video?

