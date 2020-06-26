Sections
This cat, Oliver, likes to lay in boxes so his doggo friend brings him some. Talk about being a true friend

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:21 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Oliver, the cat, and Brownie, the doggo, hanging out with each other. (Reddit/@boricua95ad)

You may have heard the colloquial phrase, “A friend in need is a friend indeed”. Well, if that is the case, then this doggo named Brownie should get a ‘best friend of the year’ award for making sure that its mate, Oliver the cat’s needs are being met regularly.

Posted to Reddit on June 23, the clip is almost a minute long. The caption alongside the video reads, “Oliver (the cat) likes to lay in boxes and brownie (the dog) likes to bring him those boxes”.

The recording shows the two animals hanging out at a distance. The camera-person zooms into the frame so that the viewers can get a closer look at the animals’ derpy shenanigans.

A white-and-orange furred kitty, named Oliver, is seen laying inside a purple-coloured cardboard box. A mostly white-furred doggo called Brownie is seen sitting beside the feline, on the floor.



The two animals lightly boop their noses together. The kitty even stretches out an aggressive paw to squish the pooch’s face, which the canine dodges but not before looking extremely startled. We’re sure that was a gesture of gratitude and not hostility.

Check out the clip:

Oliver (the cat) likes to lay in boxes and brownie (the dog) likes to bring him those boxes. from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post garnered nearly 2,000 upvotes and many cute comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the inseparable pair. One person said, “That dog is a baby. Give him kisses Oliver lol”. While another individual wrote, “The cat couldn’t resist that boop”.

“Looks like an old married couple,” read one comment comparing the cat and doggo dynamic to that of a wedded pair. Honestly, we see the resemblance.

What are your thoughts on this lovely duo?

