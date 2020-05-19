This cat’s awesome goalkeeping skills could make it world’s next football superstar. We’re not kidding

Cats rule the Internet and a recent video on Twitter hints that they may soon rule football grounds too. Shared by YouTuber Chris Dixon, the video shows his cat and how it saves the balls from entering the goalpost. Aptly named Meownuel Neuer, a tribute to famous German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the skills of the feline have now left netizens amused and surprised. It may have the same effect on you, especially if you are a football lover.

“Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake,” Dixon tweeted and shared the video. The video shows the cat saving each goal which Dixon tries to score. We’re not kidding, see for yourself:

Shared a day ago, the video has already garnered more than 3.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. With over 1.4 lakh likes, the video was also retweeted by close to 34,000 tweeple. As for the comments, from praising the cat’s skills to wondering about its name, people dropped all sorts of reactions. Many also tagged Neuer in the hopes that the player will see the video and we wonder how he would react to this new ‘competition’.

“That’s actually wild,” wrote a Twitter user. “The reflexes of the cat!” expressed another. “He probably has the cat chemistry style,” expressed a third. “Sign the cat for arsenal or other FC club. Please! Want to see him playing on field,” joked a third.

A few also wrote that despite being a dog person, the video convinced them to change sides. Just like this Twitter user who shared, “I’m a dog person. But this is persuasive...”

Another Twitter user also tried the same trick with their cat and the result was what they expected:

We for one are certainly impressed by Meownuel Neuer’s awesome skills. What about you?