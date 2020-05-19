Sections
Home / It's Viral / This cat’s awesome goalkeeping skills could make it world’s next football superstar. We’re not kidding

This cat’s awesome goalkeeping skills could make it world’s next football superstar. We’re not kidding

The video of the goalkeeper cat has now created quite a stir online.

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat saving a goal. (Twitter/Chris Dixon)

Cats rule the Internet and a recent video on Twitter hints that they may soon rule football grounds too. Shared by YouTuber Chris Dixon, the video shows his cat and how it saves the balls from entering the goalpost. Aptly named Meownuel Neuer, a tribute to famous German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the skills of the feline have now left netizens amused and surprised. It may have the same effect on you, especially if you are a football lover.

“Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake,” Dixon tweeted and shared the video. The video shows the cat saving each goal which Dixon tries to score. We’re not kidding, see for yourself:

Shared a day ago, the video has already garnered more than 3.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. With over 1.4 lakh likes, the video was also retweeted by close to 34,000 tweeple. As for the comments, from praising the cat’s skills to wondering about its name, people dropped all sorts of reactions. Many also tagged Neuer in the hopes that the player will see the video and we wonder how he would react to this new ‘competition’.

“That’s actually wild,” wrote a Twitter user. “The reflexes of the cat!” expressed another. “He probably has the cat chemistry style,” expressed a third. “Sign the cat for arsenal or other FC club. Please! Want to see him playing on field,” joked a third.



A few also wrote that despite being a dog person, the video convinced them to change sides. Just like this Twitter user who shared, “I’m a dog person. But this is persuasive...”

Another Twitter user also tried the same trick with their cat and the result was what they expected:

We for one are certainly impressed by Meownuel Neuer’s awesome skills. What about you?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Fishing suspended in Bengal, Odisha till May 20 in wake of Cyclone Amphan
May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months
May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.