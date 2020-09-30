Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This cat’s ‘no, thank you’ reaction on being filmed has people entertained

This cat’s ‘no, thank you’ reaction on being filmed has people entertained

“Cats are such weirdos!” reads a comment on the post.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cat reacts to be being filmed. (Reddit/HakunaMatata___)

The Internet is home to wonderful videos of cats doing some adorable and some absurd things. And that’s all thanks to pet parents and animal lovers who record such happy content to share with the world to make it a better place. However, what happens when a cat realises it’s on camera? This video shared on Reddit offers a clue.

The video, all 25 seconds long, shows a cat happily nibbling her parent’s ear. The cat seems to be in a zone of its own, while the woman records the scene. Suddenly, though, the feline realises she’s being recorded. Its reaction is incredible to watch and now people cannot stop commenting on the video.

“Her face when she realizes I’m filming her...” says the caption shared along with the video. And it’s quite something. The cat almost has a ‘no, thank you’ attitude towards the whole thing and it makes for a rather interesting watch. Take a look:

Her face when she realizes I’m filming her... 😂 from r/cats



Posted 11 hours ago, the video has collected quite a few reactions. From sharing their own reaction to the cat’s antics to imagining the feline’s perspective, people have posted several comments about the video.



“Cat is like ‘what you were filming me without letting me know. Bye I hate you now’,” wrote a Reddit user. “Is she trying to eat your earlobe?” asked another. To this, an individual replied, “Gross fact: some cats like the taste of earwax!”

“I’ll eat this hooman, mom nom. Holy hack! She got evidence against mee, runn!” added a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts.

“Cats are such weirdos!” reads a comment. Someone added, “Cute weirdos” and we cannot help but agree.

What do you think of this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Sep 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sep 30, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

This cat’s ‘no, thank you’ reaction on being filmed has people entertained
Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Bombay HC refuses to relax interim stay on demolitions, evictions
Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Isuru Udana supports Ashoke Dinda against trolls
Sep 30, 2020 17:01 IST
R Madhavan: ‘People told me I am TV actor and I will never do films’
Sep 30, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.