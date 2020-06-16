Sections
Home / It's Viral / This cat seems less than impressed with its hooman’s whisker-inspired musical performance. Watch

This cat seems less than impressed with its hooman’s whisker-inspired musical performance. Watch

We are not cat whisperers, but we can guess that this feline’s expression says, “Please stop”.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Munchkin the cat. (TikTok/@littlemunchiepooky)

Many cat parents may attest to the fact that shedding is one of the most annoying things about taking care of our furry little feline friends. So, this particular pet parent is humming a hilarious song to add a little humour to the otherwise mundane task of picking up kitty hair.

This clip, titled, “She doesn’t think it’s cute,” was posted to TikTok on June 10.

The video shows a hooman picking up a kitty whisker fallen on a couch. The camera pans over to the cat who was previously attached to the hair. The pet parent takes the whisker and plants it on the feline’s fluffy forehead. The act, in itself, is a little strange but the cherry-on-top is the song playing in the background. Want to know what we’re talking about? Check out the recording below and make sure that your sound is on.

@littlemunchiepooky

She doesn’t think it’s cute🙄 ##KeepingItCute ##HiddenTalents ##foryou ##foryourpage ##fyp ##worldoceansday ##bestfriendday ##donutday ##upcycling ##petroutine

♬ original sound - the.badison



Wow, Munchkin, the cat, does not look impressed with her hooman.



Since being shared on Munchkin’s very own account, this clip has received over 800 likes and many appreciative comments. Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share.

One person said, “I love your cat. She’s just so loveable, you know lol”. Yes, we do know. Have you seen that grumpily adorable face? How could someone not love it?

“Noice,” read one comment, referring to a particular sound towards the end of the video.

Somebody else tried the same prank on their pet and shared the experience in the comment section. The TikToker wrote, “I always do this with my cat, and it stays on for a few minutes”.

What are your thoughts on this cat-and-hooman duo and their derpy whisker related shenanigans?

Also Read | If you go to bed with someone who snores, this cat parent has the perfect prank for you

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend shares childhood memories
Jun 16, 2020 10:31 IST
German neo-Nazi on trial for politician’s murder
Jun 16, 2020 10:21 IST
UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018: Jammu- Kashmir candidates still awaits appointment
Jun 16, 2020 10:17 IST
Cat is not impressed with its hooman’s whisker-inspired musical performance
Jun 16, 2020 10:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.