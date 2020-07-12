Sections
This cat wants to be pet and is letting her hooman know so in the gentlest fashion possible. Watch

“Um… excuse me, mister? Yes, you… can I have some pets please?” the cat appears to ‘say’.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a black-and-white furred feline enjoying some pets. (Reddit/@pootiest)

Cats are known by many to be fierce, fluffy beings who don’t usually shy away from asking for what they desire. This feline is no exception to that rule. However, the kitty’s sweet nature of registering its request for pets has got netizens floored.

Posted on Reddit on July 5, this recording is nearly 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Whenever Octavia wants pats she taps my boyfriend on the shoulder; I finally caught it on video”.

As the recording begins, viewers see a black-and-white furred feline reaching one of its paws up to tap a man sitting on a desk. The hooman, who is on the computer, looks downwards to the source of the touch. Understanding what the cat wants from him, he extends a hand down to pet the kitty. The feline seems to appreciate this gesture because the video ends with the cat looking highly pleased.

Whenever Octavia wants pats she taps my boyfriend on the shoulder; I finally caught it on video! from r/aww



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has accumulated over 26,000 upvotes and more than 200 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about this polite yet headstrong kitty. One person said, “So sweet”. To which the original poster responded, “She’s never done this to anyone else before. I think she thinks he’s her boyfriend lol”.

“Oh my goodness, my heart,” read one comment on the thread. A Reddit user tried to guess the kitty’s perspective over the whole ordeal when writing, “Can I bother you for a little head scratch?”.

What are your thoughts on this cute cat and her gentle taps?

Also Read | This feline may not speak hooman but it will clearly tell you when it needs snacks. Watch

