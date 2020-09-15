Sections
This clip of a water-filled balloon bursting in slow motion is oddly satisfying. Watch

As the video goes on, the water-filled balloon is pricked, which results to a magnificent visual treat.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The water-filled red balloon is pricked by a stick and the result is mesmerising. (Instagram/@simdiuygula)

The Internet offers a wide variety of videos that are extremely pleasant and calming to watch. These videos usually fall under the ‘oddly-satisfying’ category. And this post, shared on Instagram, captures the essence of the category perfectly. It shows the bursting of a water-filled balloon in slow motion, in not one, but two clips. The videos have since captivated netizens.

Shared by simdiuygula, a visual arts page, the post comes with two clips with different settings. In the first clip, a red balloon hangs over a basket atop a glass. As the video goes on, the water-filled balloon is pricked, which results to a magnificent visual treat.

In the second video, the water-filled red balloon is pricked by a card and the result is equally mesmerising.

“Oddly satisfying,” reads the caption when translated from Turkish.



Take a look at the post:

Posted on September 12, the clips have garnered over 17,500 likes and many stunned comments from netizens. While some awe-struck people flooded the comments section with clapping hands emojis, others couldn’t stop scoring the visual treat with a perfect score of ten on ten.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Woww,” exclaimed an Instagram user. “Too good, 10/10,” commented another. “How satisfying,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this visual treat?

