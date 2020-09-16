This clip of baby penguins waddling around happily will make you smile

Sections
Netizens were overjoyed to see the cute penguin chicks enjoying themselves and many reacted by sharing heart emojis.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:43 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two penguin chicks. (Twitter@shedd_aquarium)

From taking a tour of an aquarium to meeting beluga whales, penguins of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago are having quite an adventure for the past few months. Thanks to the Internet, people are witnessing those trips in the form of videos. Adding to those feel-good and cute videos is this clip of two baby penguins waddling around and making the most adorable sound with their feet. The clip will give you a tough time to hold back your awws.

“Running into the weekend like the penguin chicks in the Abbott Oceanarium! Sound on for the flop flop flop of penguin feet,” reads the caption of the post shared on official Twitter profile of Shedd Aquarium.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 13, the clip has garnered over 35,200 views along with more than 3,500 likes. Netizens were overjoyed to see the cute penguin chicks enjoying themselves and many reacted by sharing heart emojis. Some couldn’t stop thanking the aquarium for brightening up their day with such a happy video.

Here are some of the reactions:

What are your thoughts on these baby penguins?

