This confused cat does not wish to play with a remote control rat. Watch

This cat-and-mouse chase is completely topsy-turvy.

Updated: May 21, 2020 19:14 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cat gets puzzled by the toy mouse. (Reddit/@BlindCatFred)

Most of you might remember the classic cartoon franchise, Tom and Jerry. Named after the protagonists, Tom a grey-coloured feline and Jerry a brown-coloured mouse, the series followed the misadventures of these two nemeses. Tom would often try to chase and capture Jerry whilst the mouse would usually use his smarts to get away from the kitty. In most episodes, the cat would eat dust because of the rat’s wits. Well, this cat and mouse duo are having a similar interaction but for evidently different reasons.

This almost 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 20. The video has been aptly captioned, “We bought our cat a remote-controlled mouse toy. She was not impressed”.

As the clip begins, one can see a white-and-brown feline interacting with a remote control mouse. Forget impressed, the kitty looks straight-up scared of the grey automated toy. It jerks a little when the mouse tries to come near it. Then moves back as the toy aggressively increases its speed and moves towards the animal. The clip ends with the cat hiding behind some weights to get away from the automated play-thing. But wait, isn’t the cat supposed to chase the mouse? Why is this hunt all topsy-turvy?

The clip has acquired almost 100 upvotes and amused comments since being shared.



We bought our cat a remote controlled mouse toy. She was not impressed. from r/FunnyAnimals

Here is how Redditors reacted to the confused kitty. One person said, “Maybe the cat is freaked out since the mouse is running backwards towards her”. To be completely honest, we’d be worried too if a mouse ran backwards towards us.

“Revolutionary,” read one comment. Another Reddit user wrote, “Nice and interactive”.

What are your thoughts on this confused cat?

