Sections
Home / It's Viral / This corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them. Watch

This corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them. Watch

“Sound on & watch till the end,” reads a line in the caption shared alongside the post.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Lychee, the corgi, sleeping. (Instagram/@lychee_the_corgi)

It is no secret that many puppers out there love to zoomie around. It is also no secret that we, as doggo lovers, enjoy watching these exertions to the max. But do you what is even cuter than a pooch running around and playing excitedly? A canine dreaming about said zoomies.

Posted on Instagram from Lychee, the corgi’s very own account, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Sound on & watch till the end. Guess what is floof boi dreaming about?”.

The recording shows Lychee the fluff boi sleeping on a hardwood floor with his back to the wall. Lychee starts shaking a little in the middle of his slumber. Then, a few seconds in, the pooch launches into a full-on dream run with its tiny legs making bold zoomie motions. The clip is set to Sugoinoi’s remix of Worth It by Fifth Harmony, and to say that beats fit perfectly with the canine’s sleepy actions would be an understatement.

Check out this hilariously amicable recording here:



Since being shared on July 15, this post has received a lot of love. The recording currently has nearly 23,000 views and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the doggo who is even active in its sleep. One person said, “He was racing against a horse”.

Another individual wrote, “Off he goes”. “I bet you’re dreaming of squirrels,” read one comment under the post.

What do you think this corgi is dreaming about?

Also Read | Watching this cat sleep may make you wonder what he is dreaming about. Watch

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP
Jul 17, 2020 17:16 IST
With 2,345 Covid-19 cases, Srinagar among worst-hit cities in north India
Jul 17, 2020 17:12 IST
Chaitanya Kanhaai: I do everything in detail
Jul 17, 2020 17:12 IST
Corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them
Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.