This corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them. Watch

It is no secret that many puppers out there love to zoomie around. It is also no secret that we, as doggo lovers, enjoy watching these exertions to the max. But do you what is even cuter than a pooch running around and playing excitedly? A canine dreaming about said zoomies.

Posted on Instagram from Lychee, the corgi’s very own account, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Sound on & watch till the end. Guess what is floof boi dreaming about?”.

The recording shows Lychee the fluff boi sleeping on a hardwood floor with his back to the wall. Lychee starts shaking a little in the middle of his slumber. Then, a few seconds in, the pooch launches into a full-on dream run with its tiny legs making bold zoomie motions. The clip is set to Sugoinoi’s remix of Worth It by Fifth Harmony, and to say that beats fit perfectly with the canine’s sleepy actions would be an understatement.

Check out this hilariously amicable recording here:

Since being shared on July 15, this post has received a lot of love. The recording currently has nearly 23,000 views and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the doggo who is even active in its sleep. One person said, “He was racing against a horse”.

Another individual wrote, “Off he goes”. “I bet you’re dreaming of squirrels,” read one comment under the post.

What do you think this corgi is dreaming about?

