This corgi pupper accurately describes what happens during work from home

How many times have you heard yourself complaining about life in quarantine and working from home? By now, several hundred times, for sure, right? So what is it about working from home that makes it so difficult for so many people? Well, allow this corgi pupper to tell you. A video featuring this adorable pooch, named Topi, accurately describes what a typical WFH day looks like. And it’s hilariously relatable. So, if you feel personally attacked, just remember what a cutie Topi is to make yourself feel better.

The video opens to show the pupper raring to start work from the moment he wakes up… NOT. Of course it takes him more than a few taps on the snooze button to finally get out of bed. After a quick change of clothes, the doggo sits on his at-home work station - pants deliberately given a miss.

Topi begrudgingly signs in and starts work with an all important presentation - which requires him a gazillion cups of coffee and its equivalent amount of will power to stay awake through. Both fail to keep him from dozing off, of course. This means it’s time for an untimely break. You know you’ve done it - literally an hour into work.

There’s also the hide-and-seek he plays with his colleagues who probably know his antics all too well (hello, they’re doing the same thing). Of course he gets away by blaming his “poor Internet connection”.

The rest of day is spent lazing on the couch, eating, some more necessary lazing around followed by some more eating until the worse happens - he runs out on everything he’s stocked up on.

Yep, this video does a very accurate demonstration of #WFHLife. Take a look:

Posted on May 4, the video has collected nearly 10,000 shares - and counting. Topi has many fans.

“I loved it Topi! It absolutely made being stuck at home so much better! You brightened my day so much!” says a Facebook user. “By far the funniest video ever!” comments another. “So truthful and such entertaining use of his tail in this video! Thank you, Topi’s pawrents and Topi for a new video!” posts a third.

What do you think of Topi and his work from home routine? Did it remind you of yours?