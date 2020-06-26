Sections
This couple got two doggos who then became instant bros. Watch

Watching this video may or may not give you a sugar rush. There is only one way to find out truly.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:24 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a mostly-white furred racing greyhound chilling on a couch with a black-and-brown furred dachshund puppy. (Reddit/@TBra)

Having a partner who loves dogs is excellent. Dating somebody who gets along with your recently rescued pooch is even better. But being in a relationship with an individual who gets a canine at the same time as you, which leads to your pets becoming instant besties? Yes, that, arguably, sounds like the best-case scenario.

Posted to Reddit on June 23, this video is more than 90 seconds long. The clip is descriptively captioned, “I rescued a retired racing greyhound at the same time that my significant other got a dachshund puppy. They became instant bros! I could watch them play all day”.

The recording shows a mostly-white furred racing greyhound chilling on a couch with a black-and-brown furred dachshund puppy. The doggos playfully nibble at each other while the pet parents laugh gleefully in the background. This blissful biting goes on until the very end of the film but may still leave you wanting more.

Check out the video below, watching which may make you wish for a 10-hour version of the same.



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has received almost 20,000 upvotes and nearly 250 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this lovely pair of new siblings. One person said, “Such gentle nibbles”. Another individual wrote, “Ear nibbles”.

“Dachshund puppies always think they’re the biggest dog around!” read one comment. To this, another Reddit user responded by stating, “And greyhounds are the world’s fastest couch potatoes”.

“Long boy and hot dog,” declared one funny comment on the subreddit which sparked a wave of puns amongst Redditors. “Long boy and proportionately longer long boy,” replied someone else. “Bun length and foot-long,” remarked another.

What are your thoughts on this newfound friendship?

