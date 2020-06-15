This cute video of a mama bear and her cubs quickly turns really scary. Watch

The mama bear watches as her cubs try to climb over a snowbank on the side of a road. (Instagram/@breezefax)

It can be a treat to see wildlife in their natural surroundings going about their regular routine. But it can be a scary experience if one isn’t careful enough. These people learnt it the tough way.

A video posted on Instagram shows what happened when a few people in Montana slowed down their car to watch a mama bear walk with her little cubs. “Slowed down to check out some bears on the way into Montana. Kinda goes without saying but, friendly reminder: don’t f*** with mama bears, or any mamas for that matter,” says the caption shared with the video

Instagram user breezefax’s video opens to show the cubs trying to climb over a snowbank on the side of a road. One of the cubs is taking slightly longer than its siblings to make the big leap so the mama bear steps down to help her baby. That’s when she notices the car. Probably feeling protective for the cubs, she charges at the vehicle forcing it to speed up.

“For future reference I’ve been informed that the way we approached the bears, slowing down, and invading their space is not safe nor respectful wildlife viewing practice. So if you find yourself in this situation be sure to stay back and give any wildlife a chance to move out of sight before moving forward,” the caption says further.

Watch the scary interaction below:

Posted on May 29, the video has since collected over 51,000 views and more than 5,700 likes. People have posted a ton of comments on the video.

“At first I was like awww… and then I was like ohhh c**p,” posted an individual. “Omg lol the baby was like mama mama help I’m scared and mama bear said hold up I got this,” joked another. “Mama bear would do anything to protect their children,” wrote a third. “Yes as much as I enjoyed seeing the video it’s best that we give wildlife a safe distance from invasive species the human population,” commented a fourth.

The clip does offer a fair warning of what can happen if one interrupts an animal in their natural habitat. What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Baby elephant learning to walk gets help from mama in this sweet clip. Watch