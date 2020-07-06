This dad just built a coffee shop in his backyard and it looks amazing. See pics

Do you ever reminisce about the time you could just get up and walk over or drive to your favourite coffee shop for a latte or a frappe? Have you reached a point where you don’t even remember what it was like to chill at a café and read a book or scroll through your social media while sipping your fancy drink? Well, here’s someone who took matters into their own hands and decided to build himself a little coffee shop right in their home.

No, we’re not talking about a makeshift table kept next to a ‘cold coffee served here’ sign. We’re talking about a dedicated space that was turned into a cosy little coffee shop right in the backyard.

Envy-inducing and awe-inspiring pictures of this coffee shop are going viral all over the Internet after the man’s daughter shared tweets about it.

“Did my dad really build a coffee shop in the backyard by himself within 3 months? Absolutely,” tweeted @Julianna on June 22. Since then her tweet has collected a whopping 3 lakh likes and more than 37,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

In another tweet, she shared more pictures to show the process of her dad, Ed, building the space from the ‘ground up’.

She even got him to do a little tour of the coffee shop he calls La Vida Café.

In another tweet, she explained how her dad built the café as a side project while working a full-time job. It took him three months only to build this place. She added that he used trashed material from old jobs for his project.

Here’s a video in case you want to see:

Of course, people on twitter are extremely impressed with this man, his skills and most of all, his cosy little coffee shop.

“Why is everyone so talented and I destroy everything I touch? Tell your dad that is awesome!” wrote a Twitter user. “Good Lord! Does your dad make tutorials?” asked another. “Sis— ur dad is a national treasure. Protect him at all costs. This is phenomenal,” wrote a third. “I never knew I needed one, but all of a sudden I want my own coffee shop now,” wrote a fourth.

Ed has his own Instagram page so you can follow him building more stuff there.

What do you think about this backyard coffee shop?

