This delicate compass made entirely out of chocolate may make you drool. Watch

“The sugar dome is absolutely incredible! It’s looks mesmerizing,” wrote an Instagram user.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:59 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the chocolate compass in making. (Instagram/@amauryguichon)

After impressing netizens with life-like chocolate sculptures of an elephant and a gorilla, pastry chef Amaury Guichon is back to kick off the new year with special sweet treat. A video, shared on Guichon’s Instagram handle, shows the creation if the chocolaty creation- a compass. After watching the video, you may crave for some that sugary goodness too.

The video starts with the base of the compass entirely made of chocolate. Guichon then goes on to create the masterpiece carefully and delicately from scratch. Even the dome above the compass is made from sugar and looks exactly like glass.

“The Compass! Staring this year with one of my favourite creation!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the making process of the compass:



Shared on January 4, the clip has garnered over 4.8 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens. People were astounded with the chocolaty creations and showered the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Many also appreciated the creation and expressed that they wished they could taste the dish.

“The sugar dome is absolutely incredible! It’s looks mesmerizing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wonderful work. My heart stopped when you cut into it though,” commented another. “Soo satisfying,” said a third.

What do you think of this chocolate compass?

Also Read | Watch: Chef creates deliciously beautiful chocolate Christmas tree. Would you try it?

