This description of bhel puri may remind you of Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

There are many who have watched the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and have proudly proclaimed their love for the sarcastic and sassy character Maya Sarabhai, played by Ratna Pathak. And who can forget her way of explaining everyday things in a “sophisticated” way. This tweet by Harsh Goenka explaining bhal puri may just remind you of the character and also may make you say “Oh! This is so Maya style.”

In his tweet, Goenka wrote that how a waiter at a 5 star restaurant may describe the delicious street food bhel puri and it’s hilarious:

Since being shared a day ago on September 18, the tweet has gathered close to 1,600 likes – and counting. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some tried to come up with their own Maya-styled explanations, others simply chuckled at the tweet.

“Now I need to hear the description of a samosa,” said a Twitter user and we would love to read that too.

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan came up with an explanation, guess what it is. “Wait till you taste crispy fried elongated rice pancakes with gently garnished mashed potato fillings served with spicy lentil soup and coconut -and-pepper dip,” he tweeted.

To which, Goenka replied:

Here’s how others reacted:





What do you think of the tweet?

