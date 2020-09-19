Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This description of bhel puri may remind you of Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

This description of bhel puri may remind you of Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

The tweet is such that may make you say “Oh! This is so Maya style.”

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:57 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet was shared on the micro-blogging platform by Harsh Goenka. (Screengrab)

There are many who have watched the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and have proudly proclaimed their love for the sarcastic and sassy character Maya Sarabhai, played by Ratna Pathak. And who can forget her way of explaining everyday things in a “sophisticated” way. This tweet by Harsh Goenka explaining bhal puri may just remind you of the character and also may make you say “Oh! This is so Maya style.”

In his tweet, Goenka wrote that how a waiter at a 5 star restaurant may describe the delicious street food bhel puri and it’s hilarious:

Since being shared a day ago on September 18, the tweet has gathered close to 1,600 likes – and counting. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some tried to come up with their own Maya-styled explanations, others simply chuckled at the tweet.

“Now I need to hear the description of a samosa,” said a Twitter user and we would love to read that too.



Journalist Madhavan Narayanan came up with an explanation, guess what it is. “Wait till you taste crispy fried elongated rice pancakes with gently garnished mashed potato fillings served with spicy lentil soup and coconut -and-pepper dip,” he tweeted.

To which, Goenka replied: 

 Here’s how others reacted:


What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | How to say papdi chaat like Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai? Zomato has an answer

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 08:45 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST
Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 19, 2020 04:35 IST
Why farmers are opposing ‘pro-farmer’ reforms
Sep 19, 2020 08:14 IST

latest news

JEE Advanced 2020: Only 64% of eligible students register for exam this year
Sep 19, 2020 08:58 IST
9 Al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 08:59 IST
9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA, in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 08:51 IST
CSK Predicted XI: Who would replace Suresh Raina in IPL 2020?
Sep 19, 2020 08:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.