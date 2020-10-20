This Diwali try cow dung diyas, eco-friendly alternative to earthen diyas

Sections
Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Jaipur Rajasthan

The image shows cow dung diyas. (Twitter/@ANI)

This Diwali, you can try a different kind of diya, besides the traditional earthen lamps. You can try out designer diyas made of cow dung, decorated without any harmful colour or adornments.

A group of woman, who work in a cowshed in Rajasthan, have come forward to prepare diyas with cow dung, which is not just eco-friendly, but will also “promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local initiative”.

“Cow dung is believed to be pure in our tradition. Over 100 women are making 1,000 pieces of diyas each day,” Sangita Guar, a worker in the cow shelter, told ANI.

“We feel happy about using local products to celebrate our festivals,” Pinki, another worker, said.

Dr Atul, the cowshed owner, said that India is dependent on China for products like these to celebrate “our festivals”.

“So we have taken this initiative to produce organic earthen lamps, where thousands of women could be employed in the state. It will bring an alternate source of income to the cowsheds as well. It is eco-friendly and promotes the vision of “Vocal for Local” as well,” he added.

