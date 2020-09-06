This dog is ‘winking’ its way into netizens’ hearts

Sometimes, one needs a relaxing massage or a refreshing spa day to wipe away all the stresses of life. And just like humans, some dogs also need that “me time” to unwind. Serving as the perfect example is this post shared by the Twitter user @tay03100 that may make you say ‘aww’, repeatedly.

This post was shared with three photographs of a husky and Labrador mix named Charlie. “Took these pictures after picking him up from a spa day and this fool sitting there with a big smile and winked at me,” reads the caption.

Charlie can be seen sitting in the front seat of a car with a pleased expression in the first two photos. In the third one, the adorable pooch can be seen ‘winking’ at the camera.

Check out the cute post:

Shared on September 5, the post has garnered over 7 lakh likes and tons of comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable expressions of the dog, others found the happy canine to be the reason for a bright smile on their face.

Here’s how people reacted:

If you are also in love with this ‘smiling’ dog, here’s a glimpse of Charlie as a puppy.

What are your thoughts on this ‘winking’ cutie?