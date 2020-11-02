Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This dog video may seem highly relatable to anyone who isn’t too keen on hugs. Watch

This dog video may seem highly relatable to anyone who isn’t too keen on hugs. Watch

“I’ve never related with a dog more,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

: The image shows two dogs. (Reddit/@onelittledove)

Are you someone who finds it challenging to express physical affection towards their loved ones, even if they feel it a whole lot? Are you someone who’d rather spend quality time or buy a nice present for your beloved rather than shower them with hugs and kisses? If so, then this husky, who is awkwardly accepting a hug from another doggo, may seem highly relatable to you.

Posted on Reddit on November 1, this recording is just a little over 30 seconds long. “Awkward unwanted hug for my socially inept husky,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows two doggos sitting atop a couch. One of the cute canines leans slightly onto the husky. Now we don’t speak ‘woof’, so we don’t know for sure, but the doggo’s expression appears to convey dismay.

Check out the recording to see if you agree:



Awkward unwanted hug for my socially inept husky from r/AnimalsBeingConfused

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being confused’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Shifty eyes of disapproval from the husky towards hug time”.

Another individual wrote, “This needs subtitles of the inner dialogues of these doggos”. Now, who wouldn’t wish to read these cute canines’ inner monologue?

“I’ve never related with a dog more,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you relate to the husky too? Or are you the other pooch, someone who is always up to spread the hugs around?

Also Read | This dog and cat friendship is representative of introvert and extrovert mates. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Nov 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: With final chance to qualify, DC, RCB look to break losing streak
Nov 02, 2020 00:35 IST
Man throws paper planes at watermelon to bag world record. Watch
Nov 02, 2020 00:28 IST
70 lakh smuggled foreign-brand cigarettes worth ₹14 crore seized from Navi Mumbai port
Nov 02, 2020 00:27 IST
Dog video may seem highly relatable to anyone who isn’t too keen on hugs
Nov 02, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.