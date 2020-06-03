Sections
Home / It's Viral / This doggo is done with its hooman trying to make it fit through tiny spaces and we understand its plight

This doggo is done with its hooman trying to make it fit through tiny spaces and we understand its plight

This dog is clearly too smart for its hooman’s shenanigans.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:56 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The camera zooms into the doggo’s face and its expression is worth a thousand words. (TikTok/@jason_lee215)

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen videos of a unique challenge. Herein people create a barricade using household items and then wait to see how their pet will pass through it. Though these clips are highly entertaining to watch, one can only imagine how our furry little friends feel about crossing the hurdle. This particular pupper who is done trying to fit itself through tiny spaces is here to let everyone know how it really feels.

This clip was posted on TikTok on April 22. Shared by pet parent Jason Lee, the video has been captioned, “Still too complicated for the little guy”.

The clip starts with Lee’s three doggos and the obstacle course that has been created for them using everyday items. A text reading, “Y’all already know how this about to end,” appears on the screen. Two out of the three canines easily manoeuvre their way across the make-shift maze. However, the third pooch is slow on its tracks.

After coming to the beginning of the barrier, it stops completely. The camera zooms into the doggo’s face and its expression is worth a thousand words. What makes this clip an even more entertaining watch is the text that appears above the canine’s head, spelling out its distress to the viewer. Check it out for yourself here:



@jason_lee215

Still too complicated for the little guy.. 😑😪😪

♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music - Ocean Floor Orchestra

Since being shared on the video-sharing application, the clip has been watched more than 2.2 million times. Additionally, it has over 3 lakh likes.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “Me in PE class”. We also related to this doggo in that essence.

Another individual wrote, “Doggo is too smart for your shenanigans”. “Cutest thing I saw today,” claimed a Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on this fluffy puppy?

Also read | This video adds to the age old debate of cats vs dogs. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on late actor’s wedding anniversary, Sushmita shares glimpse of her acting comeback
Jun 03, 2020 10:25 IST
Coronavirus now less fatal, 90% patients have mild symptoms: AIIMS Director
Jun 03, 2020 10:24 IST
First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes
Jun 03, 2020 10:21 IST
Ram Kapoor’s posts about his dog Popeye are both hilarious and adorable
Jun 03, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.