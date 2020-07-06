Sections
Home / It's Viral / This doggo is its hooman’s biggest fan and it shows. Watch

This doggo is its hooman’s biggest fan and it shows. Watch

“No other place I’d rather be” reads the caption of the video.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:33 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo sitting next to its hooman on a piano bench. (Reddit/@Pedrica1)

It isn’t as if we needed another reason to believe that pooches are simply delightful. However, the Internet has endowed us with another adorable video which will further strengthen your belief in the notion that doggos deserve all the love they currently get and more.

Posted on Reddit on June 5, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. The post has been shared with a caption reading, “No other place I’d rather be”.

The recording starts with the shot of a brown-furred dog nibbling on some food. Suddenly, the pet parent starts playing the piano in another room. The pooch’s ears perk up as it hears the melody. It wastes no time and starts running towards the sound. Soon he is perched up next to its hooman on the piano bench.

“Everytime I play my piano, my doggo comes running to me,” reads the text on the screen.



The canine’s expression, as its human plays on, is of pure bliss.

Check it out for yourself here:

"No other place i’d rather be" from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has accumulated over 24,000 upvotes and more than 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the supportive doggo. One person said, “Looks so proud showing off its human”. While another individual wrote, “Look at that smile on that dog. It’s so happy to listen”.

“That is adorable,” stated one comment. “That smile and that tail wag!” proclaimed a Reddit user unable to keep their cool over the canine’s cute face.

What are your thoughts on this sweet pet?

Also Read | Anya, the helpful pooch, is setting an example for other doggos by doing this for her hooman. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Jul 06, 2020 16:06 IST
Establish sainik school in Chambal: MP CM to defence minister
Jul 06, 2020 15:59 IST
India’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 6.37 percent: Govt
Jul 06, 2020 16:07 IST
No unilateral change to status quo, agree India-China: 10 points
Jul 06, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.