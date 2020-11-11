Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This doggo is quite unsure of this kitty’s affection. Video may leave you in splits

This doggo is quite unsure of this kitty’s affection. Video may leave you in splits

People couldn’t stop laughing at the doggo’s expressions and dropped heart emojis to shower their love for the video.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:25 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Lilly the doggo and a cat. (Instagram/@goldenretriever_lilly)

The relationship between canines and felines is still a mystery. While some videos on the Internet show them staying together in harmony, others show scenarios that are quite the opposite. One Instagram video, however, shows a completely unique side of a doggo-kitty relationship. After watching the video you may find yourself laughing a bit too hard.

Shared on the pawsonal profile of a golden retriever named Lilly, the video shows the canine lying down on a couch as a black-furred cat sits beside her. The video goes on to show the kitty affectionately Lilly. But what makes this video a hilarious watch is Lilly’s expression.

Take a look at the video and be prepared to laugh out loud:

Posted on November 9, the clip has garnered over 10,200 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop laughing at the doggo’s expressions and dropped heart emojis to shower their love for the video.

“Aww she’s not sure if she likes it. Golden retrievers are the best, they tolerate everything,” wrote an Instagram user. “I don’t like that but okay,” commented another while voicing Lily’s possible thoughts. “Not complaining but I don’t like it,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this funny clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 13:20 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Chirag’s gambit fails as Nitish prevails after a bruising battle
Nov 11, 2020 12:47 IST
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
Nov 11, 2020 12:29 IST

latest news

Republicans searching for problems with Wisconsin election
Nov 11, 2020 13:30 IST
Looking for a Diwali gift? Opt for this unique health insurance card!
Nov 11, 2020 13:29 IST
TN Health Minister to sue opposition leader Stalin for defamation
Nov 11, 2020 13:27 IST
HC questions AAP govt about not writing to CCRH for clinical trial of homeopathic meds
Nov 11, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.