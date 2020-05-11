This doggo may be smol but it has got a big hop. Watch

Archie has garnered a huge fan following on social media. Yes, he totally deserves it. (Instagram/@followmearchie)

What does one do when they are smol, long, and a sausage-shaped doggo named Archie living in Calgary, Canada? Do a magnificent, must-watch long jump stunt into the elevator, of course.

This 10-second-long clip was featured on the wholesome We Rate Dogs Twitter page. It was originally posted to the mini dachshund’s Instagram account called ‘followmearchie’ on April 18 with the caption, “Long boy goes for the long jump”. Boy, what a long jump it was.

At the beginning of the recording, the camera is facing downwards, focusing on the elevator floor. Just then, a cute looking badger dog walks into the frame. This is Archie, the star of this amateur film.

Archie carefully examines the entrance of the elevator. Not wanting to step on the strange metal layout that the elevator doors usually slide through, the sausage dog does a little wiggle and a big jump into the elevator.

However, the mini dachshund’s little legs can only carry him so far. Rather than landing inside the elevator, little Archie lands bang in the middle of the metal layout. Thankfully, the door was not even close to being shut so the pooch nonchalantly wiggles his way in. But not before giving the door one last menacing look. Yes, Archie, we agree. The audacity of that elevator.

Since its original posting the clip has been watched more than 4,600 times.

On Twitter, Archie has garnered a bigger fan following with over over 2.5 million views for his video.

Here is how netizens reacted to Archie’s attempt at a long jump. One person on Instagram said, “This is so cute”. While another individual wrote, “A-d-o-r-a-b-l-e”.

“OMG my eyes,” read a comment. While another Instagram user proclaimed, “This is hands down the cutest thing on the Internet”.

On Twitter too the sentiment was similar. “I beg you. If you do nothing else today, watch this,” said a Twitter user about Archie’s long jump.

What are your thoughts on this sausage-shaped doggo called Archie?

