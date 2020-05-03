This doggo may have size on its side but this kitty has smarts on its. Who will win this war?

Okay, you know that we love seeing a good old fashioned cat and dog face-off. It is always fun to see the felines be ferocious and the doggos be derpy. Well, bless the Internet for giving us another top-quality fight video.

This almost 25-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 3. Simply captioned, “Cat vs doggo”; it shows the two creatures engaged in an intense battle. At the beginning of the recording, we see the cat cornered against a wall. However, the fearless feline doesn’t let its positioning affect its performance. It ‘punches’ the doggo a few times which makes the canine’s snout go from left to right. Even though an effective gameplay, it is funny to watch because the kitty’s paw never actually touches the canine. So one wonders is the doggo only pretending to be wounded to keep the kitty’s heart?

This play fighting continues as the cat squishes its way through, what appears to be, a baby safety gate. The pooch follows the kitty in through the open gate, probably wanting to hang out some more. However, once the pooch is inside the gate, the feline closes the door but not before leaving the premises itself. The video ends with the doggo stuck inside and the feline standing outside, presumably thinking it has won this battle.

The post currently has over 5,100 upvotes and more than 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this film. One person wrote, “Well played”. “I’m impressed by the doggo’s good manners, you can tell he/she is really dialling back their intensity to respect the cat’s space. What a gentle giant,” read another comment. While another Reddit user stated, “Animals being geniuses”.

What are your thoughts on this entertaining doggo-cat fight?

