Sections
Home / It's Viral / This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today. Watch

This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today. Watch

Talk about cuteness being delivered right to your doorstep.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:25 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo named Rosie dressed as a delivery person. (Instagram/@kingmajesty_and_princessrose)

It is no lie that our cute canine friends do a lot for us. Frequently, they flood us with hugs and kisses. Many times, they guard our homes. But almost always, their derpy actions bring a massive smile to our faces. This puggo, named Rose, is no exception to that rule. However, she is going above and beyond her doggo duties by acting as a delivery person.

Posted on Instagram on July 20, this video was shared from Rosie and her pug brother Nelson’s very own account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Your package will be delivered between 9 am and 5 pm”.

The recording is a compilation of shots of Rosie walking around. The background score is set to 9 to 5, a song by American musician Dolly Parton released in 1980. The clip would have been nevertheless cute but relatively ordinary if it weren’t for the outfit Rosie is donning.

Honestly, what a hard-working doggo. Check out the pooch on the grind below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this delivery doggo has received a lot of love. The post currently has over 95,000 views and many loving comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Rosie, the puggo who is working 9 to 5. One person inquired, “Can I expect you with the package?”. Who wouldn’t wish to accept such a cute doggo along with their delivery? That is a win-win situation.

Another individual wrote, “Precious! This made my day”. “Cutest delivery,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on Rosie, the doggo, and her outfit?

Also Read | Golden Retriever named Kevin babysits baby Hank. Video is cute beyond imagination

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST
RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today
Jul 25, 2020 17:25 IST
Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre
Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.