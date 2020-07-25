This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today. Watch

It is no lie that our cute canine friends do a lot for us. Frequently, they flood us with hugs and kisses. Many times, they guard our homes. But almost always, their derpy actions bring a massive smile to our faces. This puggo, named Rose, is no exception to that rule. However, she is going above and beyond her doggo duties by acting as a delivery person.

Posted on Instagram on July 20, this video was shared from Rosie and her pug brother Nelson’s very own account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Your package will be delivered between 9 am and 5 pm”.

The recording is a compilation of shots of Rosie walking around. The background score is set to 9 to 5, a song by American musician Dolly Parton released in 1980. The clip would have been nevertheless cute but relatively ordinary if it weren’t for the outfit Rosie is donning.

Honestly, what a hard-working doggo. Check out the pooch on the grind below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this delivery doggo has received a lot of love. The post currently has over 95,000 views and many loving comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Rosie, the puggo who is working 9 to 5. One person inquired, “Can I expect you with the package?”. Who wouldn’t wish to accept such a cute doggo along with their delivery? That is a win-win situation.

Another individual wrote, “Precious! This made my day”. “Cutest delivery,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on Rosie, the doggo, and her outfit?

