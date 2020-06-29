This doggo may remind you of Joey from Friends. Watch to figure out why

The image shows two doggos lounging on a blanket on the floor. (Reddit/@chalillianaire)

Some of you ‘Frienatics’ out there, may remember the words Joey Tribbiani uttered, with great resolve, in episode nine of season ten, titled “The One With The Birth Mother”. However, if not, we’re here to help jog your memory a little. They were, “Joey doesn’t share food”. When Joey says he doesn’t share food, he means he doesn’t share food.

Now, here is a doggo who is oozing those possessive Tribbiani vibes. But instead of not sharing food, this pooch is focused on not wanting to share a toy with its canine sister.

Posted on Reddit on June 29, the clip is 15 seconds long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “We don’t share”.

The recording shows two majestic-looking doggos lounging on a blanket on the floor. The canines are sitting at a distance with a long, slender yet fluffy toy between them. Each pooch is gnawing at one end of the plaything. Suddenly, the doggo, closer to the camera, pulls the toy away from its sibling.

The pet parent sees this behaviour and tries to intervene, throwing the plaything back between the two sisters. However, the Joey-esq pooch pulls the toy back towards itself. This tug of war of sorts goes on until the very end of the clip.

Doesn’t that video remind you of this?

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 10,300 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to these doggo siblings. One person said, “Joey doesn’t share food! Or in this case, toys”. Another individual wrote, “Siblings. Amirite?”. Indeed, if you have a sibling, you may be able to relate to these dogs’ behaviour.

