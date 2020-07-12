This doggo named Honeydew tries honeydew melon. It is safe to say she loves it. Watch

Sections
Keep an eye out for the text appearing on the screen which spells out the doggo’s emotions, hilariously.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:12 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A doggo named Honeydew eating honeydew melon. (Instagram/@honeydewthedachshund)

What could be cuter than a Dachshund named Honeydew, you ask? A Dachshund named Honeydew eating a honeydew melon, of course.

Posted on Instagram on July 10, this video has been shared from Honeydew’s very own account. “Am honeydew and I tried some honeydew,” reads the text posted alongside the clip.

The recording shows the doggo sitting on a stone surface. Soon, the pooch is offered a piece of honeydew melon by her hooman, who is out of the frame. The pooch initially sniffs the juicy fruit and then starts to bite into it. With a few more licks, the canine laps up the melon’s refreshing flavour.

If Honeydew’s enthusiastic chewing did not convey her excitement over the fruit, the words on the screen are bound to do the task. Check out the Dachshund’s hilarious thoughts over trying the fruit she was named after.



Since being shared, Honeydew’s food adventure has created quite a buzz on the Internet. The post currently has nearly 32,000 views and varied comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the doggo who rated the honeydew melon 1,000/10. One person said, “Cutest thing I’ve seen all day”.

Another individual sweetly inquired, “Why do you have the cutest face fren?”.

“I have been very impatiently awaiting this glorious day,” read one comment on the clip. To which Honeydew responded, “Tastes goob fren”.

An Instagram user proclaimed, “That piece of melon is as big as she is,” unable to keep their cool over this smol cutie.

What are your thoughts on this clip which is as sweet as melon?

