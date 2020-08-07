This doggo named Lola loves cheese and is showing so in the funniest fashion. Watch

Trust our cute little canine friends to be charming and clever, sometimes all at the same time. Lola, a hybrid between a Pomeranian and a Siberian Husky, is using these two specific traits to get what she wants. And it seems like what she wants is some cheese.

Posted on Reddit on August 2, this video is almost five seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “This is Lola. She likes cheese”.

The recording opens to a shot of a kitchen. Herein, Lola’s hooman places a small piece of cheese on a grey-coloured kitchen slab. As soon as the pet parent moves away, the doggo’s face pops up from one end of the table. The pooch slides, almost calculatedly, towards where the cheese is kept. Suddenly, the canine jumps up in one swift motion and catches the cheese in its mouth.

Watch this derpy motion which Redditors are now calling a remake of ‘Jaws’ called ‘paws’.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, Lola has captured netizens’ hearts. The post currently has over 1 lakh upvotes and over 1000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this pooch. One person said, “Cheese gremlin”.

Many on the subreddit compared Lola to a shark. An individual wrote, “Cheese dog shark”. “Beware of floor sharks,” read another comment under the video, referring to Lola’s cheese grabbing style. A Reddit user proclaimed, “Kitchen shark”.

“I’ve never related to anything more,” somebody stated, referring to Lola’s love for cheese. We relate to Lola in that essence as well.

What are your thoughts on this cute canine and her love for cheese?

