Sections
Home / It's Viral / This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch

After a brief wardrobe session, an excited Kevin goes on to pick up his date, Maple, who is seen wearing cute pink ribbons.

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:51 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(TikTok/@agoldennamedkevin)

Sometimes the Internet blesses us with adorable doggos who succeed in melting our hearts quite easily. This time also, it has gifted us something we didn’t think we needed. A doggo, getting ready and going for a date is exactly the type of content you need to convert your sigh into a smile. Posted on Kevin the doggo’s TikTok account, the clip details Kevin’s nervous preparation for the date.

The clip starts with Kevin, the golden retriever, sitting in a good boi pose with a text saying, “Kevin has his first date tonight and he’s nervous.” The clip goes on to show the nervous pooch trying out different hats just to look his handsome best. Ultimately he settles for the classic bow-tie look. After a brief wardrobe session, an excited Kevin goes on to pick up his date, Maple, who is seen wearing cute pink ribbons. The two doggos sit together at a table to eat. The fabulous date ends with Maple giving snuggles and kisses to Kevin.

Check out the clip of the full date:

@agoldennamedkevin

Kevin had his first date last night with @molsonandmaple 🥺 ##cartooncharacter ##datenight ##goldenretriever ##tiktokdogs

♬ Your Song (Elton John - Instrumental) - Michael Marc



Posted on May 12, the clip has already garnered over 1.7 lakh views and tons of wishes for the adorable doggo couple. “Aww! They are made for each other,” says a TikTok user. “I want Kevin’s hats. I will wear them to my next date,” comments another. “I’m just picturing how cute their puppies will be,” writes a third.



We also hope that Kevin goes out on a second date and keeps on making us smile with his cuteness.

What do you think of this unusual date?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
May 13, 2020 19:43 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 15:41 IST

latest news

Kashmir apple industry gets impetus as admn starts supply of cold storage produce
May 13, 2020 19:52 IST
Jos Buttler says players could return to training in a week or two
May 13, 2020 19:52 IST
This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch
May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Special train brings home 789 stranded Himachal residents from Karnataka
May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.