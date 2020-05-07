Sections
This doggo’s yell of excitement about going for a walk is reminding netizens of Courage the Cowardly Dog

You won’t be able to un-hear this doggo’s scream after you listen to it once.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:59 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The excited doggo’s scream is something you need to hear. (TikTok/@megamberbridge)

Some of us may remember a timid pink coloured doggo whose ghastly adventures haunted most of our childhood nightmares called Courage. Aired on Cartoon Network back-in-the-day, the series followed the paranormal adventures of the cowardly dog who lived with his pet parents, Eustace and Muriel. What was most infamous about the show was Courage’s unforgettable scream. Now, this unanimated doggo’s yell has the same gravitas as that of Courage but with more of an undertone of excitement rather than fear.

This clip was posted on TikTok on April 24. Shared by a TikToker called Megan Bridge, it has been captioned, “Ever heard a dog scream?”.

The recording starts with a doggo excitedly standing by the door front. A text reading, “So my dog screams when he knows he is going for a walk,” appears on the screen. As the clip progresses, the hooman simply utters the words, “going for a walk,” and the canine loses all its cool. He starts wagging his tail and yelling of sheer excitement. Once you listen to this scream, you won’t be able to un-hear it.

The post currently has almost 47,000 likes and nearly 1,300 comments on TikTok. The recording also has been shared on other social media platforms such as Twitter.



@megamberbridge

Ever heard a dog scream? ##dog ##walk ##funny ##tiktok ##dogs ##dogsoftiktok ##cutedogs ##funnyvideos ##walkies ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou

♬ original sound - megamberbridge

Here is how netizens reacted to the screaming doggo. One TikTok user said, “When you said scream I didn’t think he was gonna scream like that”. Honestly, we don’t assume anybody thought he was going to scream like that!

Twitter users had a similar reaction. One person wrote, “That dog is broken”. Here are some other funny reactions

What are your thoughts on this over-excited pooch?

Also read| Hooman’s prank on doggo becomes a testimony for the canine’s smarts. Watch

