This elderly couple’s sweet interaction will melt your heart. Watch

“Simply adorable,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:21 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shows Frannie and Eddy, a couple who have been married nearly 73 years. (Twitter/@karaswisher)

Some of you may have heard the saying, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other”. This video of an old couple, Frannie and Eddy, exemplifies that phrase perfectly.

Posted from an American journalist, Kara Swisher’s official Twitter account on August 14, this clip is just over 30 seconds long. “My pal @KalaDeeDC has been quarantined since March with her 90+ parents, Frannie and Eddy, who have been married nearly 73 years. Do yourself a favor and watch and be reminded in this difficult time what true love and kindness actually looks like,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Frannie and Eddy lying next to each other on two separate beds. Frannie starts singing as soon as the film begins. “I love Eddy, yes I do. I hope Eddy loves me too,” she hums. Eddy joins his wife of nearly 73 years with his version of the track.

Check out these two adorable love birds here:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this video has received a whole lot of love. It currently has over 79,500 views. The tweet, itself, has garnered more than 2,400 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is awesome! Thanks so much for sharing this”. Another individual wrote, “So sweet”.

“Simply adorable,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this recording and this sweet couple?

