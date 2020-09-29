This elderly man hitting a perfect score in bowling proves age is just a number. Watch

You may heard, ‘age is just a number’. This video will show you an actual example of that quote. Shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman, the clip shows an elderly man’s attempt at bowling. After watching the clip you may find it hard to hold back your wows.

The clip shows the man walking carefully up to a lane and releasing the ball. At first, it rolls towards one side. However, suddenly it changes it course and knocks out all the pins in one go.

The wholesome video ends with the man turning back with a calm look as he high fives someone.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on September 28, the clip has garnered nearly nine lakh likes. People couldn’t stop praising the man’s cool and composed demeanor. Here’s how netizens reacted:

What are your thoughts on this video?