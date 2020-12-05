Sections
‘This engine will take first woman to Moon’, posts Jeff Bezos. Shares video

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user on the video shared by Jeff Bezos on Instagram.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 01:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by Jeff Bezos. (Instagram/@jeffbezos)

If you’re someone who loves everything space-related, you may be aware of NASA’s Artemis program. In case you’re not, allow us to explain. In this programme, the space agency formally outlined a plan to return to the Moon by 2024, and land a man and a woman on the lunar surface. To develop the technologies, NASA has also collaborated with some firms, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Amazon founder and CEO have now taken to Instagram to share a video related to the programme and it has left people intrigued.

Bezos shared a video of a rocket engine callled BE-7 and wrote that it “will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon.” In the caption, he also explained about the engine. “The BE-7 is a high-performance, additively manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf of thrust — deep throttling down to 2,000 lbf for a precise landing on the Moon,” he added.

He also mentioned that the engine will power the company’s lunar lander. Bezos concluded the post by detailing that the video is from a test that took place at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Take a look at the mesmerising clip:



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has quickly gathered more than 4.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Wow,” said a third.

People also shared clap emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

