This feline has the most relatable exercise routine ever. Watch

Nowadays there are many personal trainers, computerised applications, and even YouTube channels which may be able to recommend particular routines based on one’s own fitness goals. However, this one cat video, surprisingly, very accurately represents how workout sessions usually pan out for most ordinary people. Check out the video and let us know if you can relate.

Posted on Reddit on June 16, this just over 10-second-long clip is titled, “Relatable exercise technique”.

The clip shows a tangerine-furred feline jumping onto a circular exercise wheel for some much-needed cardio. The cat makes a quick sprint for a few seconds and then jumps right off the equipment. It, then, walks over to a flat surface to lay down. After all, the kitty deserves some rest-time after that gruelling exercise routine.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video has garnered over 34,200 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Reddit users reacted to the derpy cat and its highly relatable workout. One person said, “Exercise hopes and dreams vs reality”. While another individual wrote, “Jan 1 vs Jan 2”. This trend carried on with a Redditor commenting, “Lockdown day 1 vs Lockdown day 2 through to reopening”. These statements are hitting home, aren’t they?

Many others also seemed to associate with the kitty’s emotions. Somebody declared, “I’m in this video & I’m ok with it”. Meanwhile, another responded with, “Same, cat. Same”.

“Me after 1/4th of a pushup,” read one comment on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on this cat who has all its intentions at the right place just not the motivation?

Also Read | This cat doing tough cat-culations will make you cheer for it. Watch