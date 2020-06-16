Sections
Home / It's Viral / This feline has the most relatable exercise routine ever. Watch

This feline has the most relatable exercise routine ever. Watch

High relatability? A cute cat? What is there not to love about this derpy video?

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shows a cat’s, very relatable, workout routine. (Reddit)

Nowadays there are many personal trainers, computerised applications, and even YouTube channels which may be able to recommend particular routines based on one’s own fitness goals. However, this one cat video, surprisingly, very accurately represents how workout sessions usually pan out for most ordinary people. Check out the video and let us know if you can relate.

Posted on Reddit on June 16, this just over 10-second-long clip is titled, “Relatable exercise technique”.

The clip shows a tangerine-furred feline jumping onto a circular exercise wheel for some much-needed cardio. The cat makes a quick sprint for a few seconds and then jumps right off the equipment. It, then, walks over to a flat surface to lay down. After all, the kitty deserves some rest-time after that gruelling exercise routine.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video has garnered over 34,200 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.



Relatable exercise technique from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Here is how Reddit users reacted to the derpy cat and its highly relatable workout. One person said, “Exercise hopes and dreams vs reality”. While another individual wrote, “Jan 1 vs Jan 2”. This trend carried on with a Redditor commenting, “Lockdown day 1 vs Lockdown day 2 through to reopening”. These statements are hitting home, aren’t they?

Many others also seemed to associate with the kitty’s emotions. Somebody declared, “I’m in this video & I’m ok with it”. Meanwhile, another responded with, “Same, cat. Same”.

“Me after 1/4th of a pushup,” read one comment on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on this cat who has all its intentions at the right place just not the motivation?

Also Read | This cat doing tough cat-culations will make you cheer for it. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala firm on Covid-free certificates for expatriates returning home
Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST
Ludhiana doctors to observe ‘medical bandh’ on June 23
Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST
Sushant’s sister reveals what son said when she told him ‘Mamu is no more’
Jun 16, 2020 19:47 IST
Farmers, local labourers at loggerheads after migrant exodus in Amritsar
Jun 16, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.