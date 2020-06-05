This feline may be clawful at playing the piano but at least it is purrty. Watch

Sections
Would you be keen to buy tickets to this cat’s concert?

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:15 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Check out this derpy cat trying to unleash its inner musician. (TikTok/@erinlavigueur)

This feline may still be a long way from launching its classical music career. Nevertheless, we’re glad that it tried its paw at playing the piano. After all, practice makes perfect.

This 40-second-long clip was posted on TikTok on June 3. The video has been captioned, “Wait for it...”.

The recording shows a black-furred kitty sitting by a piano, a little far away from the camera person. It places one inquisitive paw onto the keys of the instrument and is instantly startled by the sound produced. The feline’s entire body shudders with confusion.

The cat, then, takes a few seconds to settle down. It sniffs the instrument as if smelling the keys would unravel the mystery behind the sound. Afterwards, it gets back to performing its masterpiece.



The kitty’s subsequent efforts are also in vain. But don’t just let us tell you that. Watch this derpy cat trying to unleash its inner musician here:

@erinlavigueur

wait for it... ##cat ##catsoftiktok ##catpiano ##piano ##fyp ##fypage ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##foryou

♬ original sound - erinlavigueur

This post currently has over 1.6 lakh likes and more than 1000 comments on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “When you’re scared of your own talent”. Another individual wrote, “Why is the table screaming at me?” when trying to understand the cat’s bafflement toward the piano.

“Where do I buy tickets to his concert?” inquired a TikTok user and we are intrigued too. This is one concert we hands-down wish to attend.

What are your thoughts on this musical cat who may or may not be a piano prodigy?

Also Read | Watch singing husky Kovu give Jason Mraz a run for his money as he hums along to ‘I’m Yours’ with his hooman

