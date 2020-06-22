Sections
Home / It's Viral / This feline named Renni is an actual cat burglar. Watch

This feline named Renni is an actual cat burglar. Watch

If you’re a carb collector, then you’ll be able to relate to Renni, the cat who is so obsessed with eating bread that he is stealing it.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:39 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows stealthy cat burglar, Renni carrying a packet of bread in his mouth. (Instagram/@rennithecat)

Eating carbs is an easy route to happiness, given that many of everyone’s favourite foods are loaded with them. Be it pizza, pasta, or even a humble grilled cheese sandwich, the high carbohydrate percentage just adds value to the taste. This feline, named Renni, must also believe in that ideology because it is stealing bread, whenever it can, to indulge in it.

Posted on Instagram on June 22, the clip has been shared from Renni, the bread cat’s very own account. The video is captioned, “Caught in the act. He steals bread and brings it to the basement so he can eat through the plastic and get to the bread”.

The recording shows the stealthy cat burglar, pun definitely intended, carrying a packet of bread in his mouth. Renni carries it down to the basement while his hooman follows, hot on his trail. The pet parent even calls out to the kitty, but its love for bread probably trumps its obligation to obedience.

In the end, the cat parent takes away the packet of bread but not without some resistance from Renni. The feline’s expression towards the end tells you everything you need to know about the extent of its fascination with the loaf.



The post currently has over 1,500 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the carb-loving cat. One person said, “We had a dog who was very cat-like who used to do the same thing. Obsessed”. But truthfully, who isn’t obsessed with some wholesome bread? It is a versatile food item which is absolutely delicious.

Another individual wrote, “Bread thief”. “New meaning to ‘cat burglar’” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on Renni the bread cat?

Also Read | Feline loses all its cool over a toy butterfly after having too much catnip

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panic sweeps Dehradun-bound train after passenger learns he is Covid-19+
Jun 22, 2020 17:21 IST
Only 3 saints each from all Akhadas to take holy dip during Mahakumbh if Covid-19 crisis prevails: CM Rawat
Jun 22, 2020 17:19 IST
Maharashtra puts 3 Chinese projects, including Great Wall Motors, on hold
Jun 22, 2020 17:16 IST
Sidharth shares what love means to him, if he would choose love over career
Jun 22, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.