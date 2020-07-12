This ferret may zoomie right into your heart. Watch

Watching cute animals run around excitedly is probably an easy-route to lite delight. Cats and doggos are resident zoomers who have captured our hearts for a very long time. However, now there is a new zoomie expert in town. Spoiler alert: it is just as cute as our classic zoomers.

Posted on Reddit on July 12, this video is almost 30 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Do ferret zoomies count?”.

The recording opens to the shot of a bedroom. Herein, a black-and-white furred ferret is hanging out on a multi-coloured sheet on top of a bed. The tiny mammal initially scrunches up its body and then excitedly releases it while running around in circles. These movements go on until the very end of the video, making for a highly ‘aww’ inducing watch.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has received a lot of love. The clip current has over 15,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say to the original poster’s inquiry about whether ferret zoomies count or not. One person said, “Ferret zoomies are absolutely valid and a blessing”. Another individual added to that narrative by stating, “Ferrets don’t zoom, they are zoom”.

The unique bedding caught somebody’s attention who wrote, “Love that bedspread”.

A Reddit user questioned, “Do ferrets have a non-zoomie mode?”. “Yes, it is called sleep,” replied somebody on the subreddit.

