Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch

This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch

The original video was posted in 2018 from Amanda Darrow’s Instagram profile.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:48 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the Mario cookie. (Reddit)

The Internet is home to many videos that showcase things being done in a flawless manner. This icing video of a Mario cookie perfectly captures the essence of that notion. The old clip was reshared on Reddit has grabbed the attention of netizens. It may leave you feeling after watching it too.

Shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ the video definitely deserves a place on the subreddit. The clip starts by showing a cookie cut in the shape of the popular character Mario from the game Super Mario Brothers. As the video goes on, the person smoothly fills in the spaces of the cookie with icing in a perfect manner. The end product may leave you wanting to munch on one immediately.

The original video was posted in 2018 from Amanda Darrow’s Instagram profile. Darrow’s profile, also known as The Cookieholic, designs and bakes cute little cookies and fancy big ones too.

Take a look at the clip:



How they ice the cookies perfectly from r/oddlysatisfying

The clip was reshared on November 6 and has garnered over 15,200 upvotes while the original one shared back in 2018 had amassed over 1.3 million views. People couldn’t stop pointing out how perfect the video is. Many also expressed that they wanted to try out the icing technique.

“That was perfect. I wish there was something I could do as flawlessly as what he just did to that cookie,” wrote a Reddit user. “I thought it was by pen,” read another comment.

“It’s crazy how bad this would have looked had I tried it,” said a third.

What do you think of this perfect cookie?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Nov 07, 2020 17:41 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:43 IST
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Nov 07, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch
Nov 07, 2020 17:48 IST
Indian miniature paintings subject of art historian JP Losty’s new book
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.