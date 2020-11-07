This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch

The Internet is home to many videos that showcase things being done in a flawless manner. This icing video of a Mario cookie perfectly captures the essence of that notion. The old clip was reshared on Reddit has grabbed the attention of netizens. It may leave you feeling after watching it too.

Shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ the video definitely deserves a place on the subreddit. The clip starts by showing a cookie cut in the shape of the popular character Mario from the game Super Mario Brothers. As the video goes on, the person smoothly fills in the spaces of the cookie with icing in a perfect manner. The end product may leave you wanting to munch on one immediately.

The original video was posted in 2018 from Amanda Darrow’s Instagram profile. Darrow’s profile, also known as The Cookieholic, designs and bakes cute little cookies and fancy big ones too.

Take a look at the clip:

The clip was reshared on November 6 and has garnered over 15,200 upvotes while the original one shared back in 2018 had amassed over 1.3 million views. People couldn’t stop pointing out how perfect the video is. Many also expressed that they wanted to try out the icing technique.

“That was perfect. I wish there was something I could do as flawlessly as what he just did to that cookie,” wrote a Reddit user. “I thought it was by pen,” read another comment.

“It’s crazy how bad this would have looked had I tried it,” said a third.

What do you think of this perfect cookie?