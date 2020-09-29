This golden retriever keeps stealing the dish towel. It’s both silly and adorable



Pet parents know all too well that their fur babies can often have some rather confusing traits. From cats that love to play fetch to dogs that only like to pick up the longest sticks from the yard, the list of confusing things pets can do is rather diverse . Sterling Newton, a golden retriever from Toronto, Canada has a quirk of his own. He loves dish towels.

A video shared on the dog’s Instagram page shows his special fondness for this piece of cloth. The clip is a montage of various moments when the dog has stolen the dish towel. In fact, you can even hear his pet parent saying multiple times how he’s stolen the dish towel again.

“The curious case of the dish towel thief,” says the appropriate caption shared along with the video. We may have just added the word ‘adorable’ to describe the cute dog.

Shared on September 25, the video has collected quite a few reactions.

“Steal them all sterls! You’re the lord of the house. You’re allowed to,” comments an Instagram user, encouraging the dog for his special habit. “So adorable!” says another.

Turns out Sterling isn’t alone in this special love for the dish towel. “My boy does this multiple times a day. I even have one that has buttons and I can hear them snap undone as he continues his thievery,” shares an Instagram user.

“He just stole my heart too!” reads a comment from another pet pooch.

So what do you think about this adorable thief?

