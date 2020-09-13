This goofy golden retriever is putting a smile on netizens’ faces. Seen the video yet?

Sections
Tucker breaks into the most derpiest behaviour a dog can do and it’s absolutely fun to watch.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video ends with a slow-motion recap of Tucker’s goofy actions. (Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn)

Playful, energetic, mischievous – all these adjectives may fall short while describing the nature of a dog. Thanks to social media we also get to see those sides of the canines in form of entertaining videos. Just like this clip featuring Tucker, a Golden retriever. He’s one sweet dog who may just steal your heart away with his derpy actions.

Shared on his personal Instagram profile, a clip shows Tucker doing his business behind a tree. As the video goes on, the person filming the clip goes in front of Tucker and says “I’m gonna get you”. Suddenly Tucker breaks into the most derpiest behaviour a dog can do and it’s absolutely fun to watch. The video ends with a slow-motion recap of Tucker’s goofy actions.

“When that extra lorge puppacino finally hits. #DerpModeActivate”, reads the caption.

Take a look at the funny clip:



Posted on September 11, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million views and more than 3 lakh likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable dog’s derpiness and showered their love in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted:

“You make my day when I’m sad,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t stop watching this,” commented another. “Tucker be revving his engine,” joked a third. “Omg. So derpy. Let’s take a moment to appreciate his floof though,” said a fourth.

What do you think of Tucker’s shenanigans?

