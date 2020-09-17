Sections
This graceful dance performance to Saibo will leave you spellbound. Watch

Simran Jat, a choreographer from Mumbai, shared these clips of her dance.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:03 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It’s likely you’ll watch and re-watch the videos, because that’s how amazing the performance is. (Instagram/@simranjat_)

Dance has a language of its own and has the power to communicate so many emotions. While dancing can be therapeutic for many, sometimes even watching someone’s beautiful performance can do the trick. This video shared on Instagram fits that definition perfectly.

Simran Jat, a choreographer from Mumbai, shared this clip in which she can be seen dancing to the soulful track Saibo by singers Shreya Ghoshal and Tochi Raina from the film Shor in the City.

The dancer shared two clips of her performance to the song - a shorter version as Reels and another longer version. “Finally choreographed something out of my comfort zone. I hope you guys enjoy watching it,” she shared as the caption of one of the two videos.

It’s likely you’ll watch and re-watch both videos, because that’s how amazing the performance is. Take a look:



Shared on September 7 and 5 respectively, both videos have collected a huge number of reactions from people on Instagram. While the Reel has collected over 26.8 million views and 9.8 lakh likes, the longer version has received one lakh plus views. Both posts are flooded with appreciative compliments for the dancer-choreographer.

“Wow you have so much grace in your dance,” wrote an individual. “I never danced, but this was so inspiring, it made me groove dil se. Respect,” added another.

“God you’re so pretty, TEACH ME DANCE,” shared a third. “Literally no words... you’re exceptionally talented miss... please never stop dancing, it’s meant for you... GEM OF A PERSON!’ shared a fourth.

What do you think about this performance?

