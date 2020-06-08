This guitarist playing for two parrots is the wholesome content you’ll need today. Watch

Music is a rejuvenating balm for the soul whether one is bored or sad. During these difficult times, the need for music is more than ever. The Internet never fails to amaze us with all the talented musicians who take their jamming session online so that people sitting at home don’t have to miss such gigs. But it turns out humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy such music sessions. Here’s a guitarist from Mumbai who performed for an unusual audience at his home. This wholesome clip will definitely fill your heart with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

The clip posted on Facebook by Jatin Talukdar shows him sitting in front of a window. A professional guitarist, Talukdar is seen doing an unplugged acoustic set for a private audience of two parrots. The little green listeners, with red beaks, seem to be quite mesmerized by the tune of the guitar. With occasional sounds of encouragement and enjoyment, they help enhance this special performance.

These special parrots became friends with the guitarist not quite long ago. “This felt like a real gig experience with a different audience altogether, where some people really get into the music, jam along, while others chill around, and enjoy the gig!” reads a part of the caption.

Talukdar has named the two birds Jim and Kairi and they are a part of the Talukdar family now.

Take a look at Talukdar’s full jamming session with Jim and Kairi below:

The clip has garnered over 62,000 views and numerous comments from netizens. While some people were pleasantly surprised at this unusual gig and expressed their astonishment, others found it pleasant and positive.

“It’s crazy how the union is happening between you guys. It is just too special seeing it. I can’t even imagine what you must be feeling right now,” writes a Facebook user. “This is the best video I’ve come across during lockdown,” comments another.

“Oh my heart! This is adorable,” says a third.

What do you think about this human-bird guitar gig?